Hurricane-force winds pound UK and Europe, upend travel

Storm Ciara is battering the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains.

The storm on Sunday halted flights and trains and produced heaving seas that closed down ports. Soccer games, farmers' markets and other events were canceled as millions of people were urged to stay indoors. The storm caused massive wind gusts. One clocked at 93 mph (150 mph) hit a town in northern Wales.

In Paris, authorities warned tourists and residents alike to stay indoors. A flight-tracking website said the winds were so strong that a said a British Airways flight made it from New York to London in record-setting time and arrived 102 minutes early.