Hundreds pack Clive event center for Carson King fundraising concert

There's no word yet on the final amount of money Carson King's Venmo fundraiser made for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Carson King appears at a fundraiser on Sept. 30 in Clive, Iowa. (KCCI)

On Monday night, hundreds packed an event center in Clive for the Carson King countdown benefit concert. Local musicians came up with the idea just days in advance. They donated their time to perform in hopes that the concert would lead to a final push in fundraising.

Hawkeye legend Dallas Clark and Governor Reynolds also made stops. King took pictures and shook hands, thanking Iowans for their generosity.

King says he looks forward to presenting the check at an Iowa game.

In a tweet King posted around 12:40 Tuesday morning, he said he would announce the grand total in the afternoon.

Those details are still in the works.

As of early Tuesday morning, more than $2.3 million had been donated to King's Venmo account.