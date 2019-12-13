Hundreds of urns stolen from Indiana cemetery

More than 200 urns are missing from a northeastern Indiana cemetery.

The urns disappeared from Greenlawn Memorial Park, but when they were taken was uncertain. (Source: WANE, CNN)

“Why would you do that?” asked Deb Gordon, whose mother’s urn was stolen. “That’s, like morbid. It’s one of the lowest things I think you could possibly do is steal from a gravesite.”

The containers disappeared from Greenlawn Memorial Park, but authorities aren’t sure when they were taken.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating.

The 248 urns are worth $124,000.

Copyright 2019 WANE via CNN. All rights reserved.