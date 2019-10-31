Hundreds of trick-or-treaters pack downtown Independence for annual festivities

Independence might sound like the place to be for the Fourth of July.

Trick-or-treaters take part in Independence's 18th annual Downtown Trick or Treat event on Oct. 31, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

But the Buchanan County city is also a hotspot for Halloween.

On Thursday, the city held its 18th annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat Celebration.

While only about 6,000 people live in Independence, around 1,000 people come out each year for the festivities.

“We’ve been out every year,” said Independence resident Tim Jensen, who attended with his daughters.

Families lined up along 1st Street East, collecting candy from downtown businesses participating in the event. During that time, police shut a few blocks of the area off to traffic, which parents said provides a safe environment for trick-or-treating.

“It’s controlled,” Jensen said. “You start about 4 o’clock, end at 5:30. By that time, you’re ready to go out, do your trick-or-treating in the neighborhood, and then lights out, time for bed.”

With snow falling the day before and temperatures in the 30s, there were some hesitations about the cold, but hundreds of families bundled up.

“He was nervous about it,” Independence resident Jessica Huebbe said of her husband, Brent. “I was surely not.”

Huebbe dressed her two daughters in layers beneath their costumes, and each girl wore a puffy coat on top of them.

While that gave the costumes a different look for this year, the best part of Halloween was still the same.

“Candy!” Huebbe’s daughter, Zoey, said as she admired the Twix bars, Jolly Ranchers and Laffy Taffy in her bag.

On Thursday, kids got candy by the handful from Miguel Hernandez, the owner of the Del Rio restaurant, one of the businesses participating.

“You know, it’s only once a year. Kids get the fun. Parents don’t say anything, so they can enjoy,” he said.

Hernandez said the annual Halloween celebrations usually means good business for his restaurant, with several parents telling him they’d stop by later for margaritas.

“After everybody’s done, we get a little people to come in. It’s time for the adults,” he said.

But until then, Hernandez added, it’s all about the kids.