Hundreds of Iowa firefighters learn new skills, take new precautions at annual training

This weekend, hundreds of firefighters from across Iowa came to Cedar Rapids to brush up on their skills.

Firefighters put out a car fire at CITA training at Kirkwood Community College on Sept. 22, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Central Iowa Training Association's held its 33rd annual fire school at Kirkwood Community College on Saturday and Sunday.

While some sessions were in the classroom, much of the training was hands-on, such as how to put out a burning car.

Iowa firefighters are required to have at least 24 hours of training each year, and they can clock in 12 hours by attending both days over the weekend at Kirkwood.

Kim Fensterman, the program developer for this training at Kirkwood Community College, said this training is especially helpful for the volunteer departments in smaller and more rural towns.

“It's so hard when everybody works a full-time job to get that training in on nights and weekends, so it's a good place, a regional site, and they don't have to travel so far away from home to get their training,” she said.

Fensterman said more than 400 firefighters and EMS employees from around Iowa came to Cedar Rapids for the training, with some even driving in from Missouri and Illinois.

This year, participants took new precautions to protect themselves against carcinogens.

Each time they wrapped up outside training, firefighters hosed off their gear to decontaminate it from possible cancer-causing chemicals and then set the gear aside.

“That's kind of a newer route we're taking, whereas, in the past, they could wear their gear anywhere. Now, we make them take it off. They can't wear it in the classroom, so that's very important,” Fensterman said.