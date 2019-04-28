Volunteers help set up new pipe organ after tornado damages church

A Muscatine church is almost fully recovered after a tornado destroyed part of the town two years ago.

Wesley United Methodist Church was partially destroyed when an EF-2 tornado swept through the town in March 2017.

More than a hundred churchgoers, their friends and the local Boy Scout troop all stuck around after church Sunday for some heavy lifting.

"You can see that the work has really brought our church together," said Neva Baker.

Together, people carried out about 12 tons and more than two thousand pipes off a trailer and into the church sanctuary.

"A lot of times people do that in a disaster," said Baker. "Everybody comes together and all the folks from all three of the services."

Baker has been singing here for more than twelve years. She said they've been able to replace the carpets and windows but the music hasn't been the same since the storm came through, using only this piano and their voices for songs. Now, with the new pipe organ, that will change.

"I think it helps people connect," said Baker. "It brings people together."

"We're really just overjoyed to have the organ who we've named Gracie Pearl," said Oliver.

Gracie Pearl's namesake comes from the National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine. It's expected to have a softer tone and better fill the space that for now, has been left vacant.

"We've coped better than we thought we would," said Baker.

Oliver said they'll continue putting the instrument together over the course of the next five weeks but they won't finish tuning it until sometime next November.

Three people were hurt after the tornado but their injuries were non-life threatening. Dozens of homes and businesses were also damaged.