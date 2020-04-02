Hundreds gather for Iowa horse auction, defying guidelines

Officials in southern Iowa say hundreds of people have gathered in Wayne County for a horse auction being held on private property, despite a state order limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the Midwest Trotting Horse Sale was held Thursday near Seymour on the property of Ura Gingerich, after having first been postponed earlier in the month. The Wayne County Health Department set up checkpoints on the property to screen people before they could enter.

Department officials say at least one carload of people was sent away after being questioned as part of the screening. The department says it counted nearly 500 people attending the auction.