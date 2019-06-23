Hundreds come out for the Freedom Bike Ride

The Freedom Bike Ride took place this morning in Marion. The yearly event is part of the Freedom Festival. It was open to bike riders of all ages.

People chose between doing a 28 and 45 mile bike rides. They both started and ended at Lowe Park in Marion, The ride took people throughout Marion, Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.

“It has grown every single year as our biking community continues to grow,” said Carissa Johnson with the Freedom Foundation. “It's just another way to bring people out and explore our city.”

This year's theme was root beer. People got to enjoy kegs of beer, root beer floats, and even a root beer pulled pork sandwich.