Hundreds "Walk to End Alzheimer's" in Cedar Rapids

A sea of purple took part in the "Walk to End Alzheimer's" Saturday morning in Cedar Rapids.

Speakers shared stories of how the disease impacts their own families. And different colored flowers placed along the walk represented the different ways the disease impacts a family.

"With different family members being impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia it's a way to help out with that. And help people connect with other people that are going through this. A lot of times it's the family that is going through a lot, so really just being able to help others," Matt Brems said.

Some of the money raised goes towards funding Alzheimer's care in eastern Iowa. The rest goes to research, so hopefully there is a cure, one day.

