Humidity bumps up a bit, but weather remains nice overall

Despite the dew points coming up a little today, the weather is still going to be quite nice. We'll have passing clouds with highs near 80. A cold front passes by tonight, continuing scattered clouds, but it shouldn't produce any rain. Temperatures start in the middle 60s on Friday, rising to the middle 70s for the afternoon. It looks like we'll begin the day with quite a bit of gray, but then the sun will come through more by afternoon.

Saturday's still looking quiet with highs again in the middle 70s. Sunday, though, will have showers roaming around eastern Iowa. Otherwise, plan on a cloudy day with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. We still have a chance of showers and storms Monday, followed by a couple warmer days in the lower 80s. We'll fall back into the 70s for the end of next week.