Humidity breaks on Friday

This latest stalled pattern of high humidity and daily storm chances comes to an end by Friday morning. At that point, lows should fall down to the 50s for the first time since last week. Dew points easily fall to the 50s as well, which means it’ll feel less muggy.

The high pressure system responsible for the pattern change will be around Iowa throughout the weekend. This will lead to very nice weather with highs around 70 and lows around 50. The sky should stay dry as well with any showers passing by mainly to our south.