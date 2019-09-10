Humid with periods of storms ahead

Showers and a couple of thunderstorms will be out of the area by early afternoon, but the high humidity will be around all day. We'll end up in the lower to middle 80s for highs as we get some breaks in the clouds.

Another chance of showers and storms hits overnight into Wednesday morning. Northern Iowa looks to be the most likely area for this activity. Wednesday is another very warm and humid day with highs in the middle to upper 80s and heat indices will cross into the 90s for a time in the afternoon.

Once again, some storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly over northern Iowa. Thursday will be very muggy with highs in the middle 80s again. A cold front sweeps through in the evening, bringing a chance of storms for everybody. That front will bring in much more comfortable air for Friday, along with highs that stay in the lower 70s.

For the weekend, we do have a chance of a few showers or storms, and we'll have a better sense of when and where as that gets closer.