Humid weekend ahead, storm chance is still there

Muggier and warmer weather will take over this weekend into early next week, which will give us at least a shot at scattered showers and storms. It looks like storms Friday night will stay in northern Missouri, so we'll just have passing clouds and lows in the lower 60s.

Most of the daytime hours this weekend will be dry, but there is a chance of scattered storms Saturday night into early Sunday.

On Saturday, our sky is partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated storm is possible toward evening, but the better chance will wait until the overnight hours Saturday night. Whatever develops will leave early Sunday, leaving us with a humid afternoon in the middle 80s.

We may still have another round of rain pass through on Monday. Highs should be in the middle to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, but then drop back to more comfortable levels later in the week.