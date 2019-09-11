Humid weather continues, more rounds of storms ahead

Just like yesterday, we have an area of showers that will be fading away by early afternoon. This will affect places mainly north of Interstate 80. Clouds thin for the afternoon with muggy highs in the middle 80s. Southern Iowa, where there's more sunshine, will make a run toward 90.

We have another chance of storms tonight, mainly over the northern half of Iowa. Lows drop to around 70 again. Tomorrow's going to be another warm and humid day and storms will become likely later in the afternoon and evening. Some may be severe with gusty winds being the main threat. Hail and a brief tornado would also be possible. Those storms end early tomorrow night and the cold front that sparks them will drag down more comfortable air for Friday. Look for highs to stay in the lower 70s. It'll be windy with a fair amount of cloudiness developing, especially in northern Iowa.

For the weekend, we'll see highs either side of 80 degrees. There's an off-chance of a shower or storm later Saturday, with a somewhat better chance happening Saturday night into Sunday.