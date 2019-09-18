Humid today, isolated PM storms possible

Plan on a hot and humid day across eastern Iowa. There's a low chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the heating of the day, though the better chance will hold off until later tonight into Thursday morning. There's a risk of heavy rain with this storm complex with some parts of the area exceeding one inch by the time it moves away to the southeast.

This general pattern will continue through Saturday and with the possible ingestion of moisture from Tropical Depression Imelda over Texas, heavy rain will be the primary risk going into the weekend.

While temperatures are looking to cool down for the second half of the weekend, it's not by any means sharply cooler and humidity will likely hang on into next week.