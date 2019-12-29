A local woman is hoping to gather donations to try and help those in need this holiday season.

Humanize the Homeless

Desiree Emrich decided to start collecting donations after she said she started having a conversation with a homeless person earlier in the month. She said she learned about her story and her needs and felt compelled to try and help others.

She’s filled her living room with winter essentials; sweaters, jackets, and blankets as well as food and toiletries.

She will be hosting “Humanize the Homeless” on January first where she will be giving out bags full of the essentials, but one of the most important parts she said is getting to know those who are in need in your community.

“I would see this person and I too probably judged her,” but after talking to her and getting to know her I needed to help. Emrich said. “We don’t realize what people are genuinely going through until you see it firsthand. I think the homeless need that more than anyone. They’re really not seen and that’s something they need, not just blankets and coats, but to be seen as humans.”

Emrich said the most needed donations are backpacks.

