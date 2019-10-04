“Humanize my Hoodie” movement seeks to improve racial equality

An event at the Cedar Rapids Library on Friday addressed the obstacles many African Americans still face in the U.S.

"Humanize my Hoodie" event hosted at the Cedar Rapids Library on October 4, 2019. (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

"Humanize my Hoodie" is a movement meant to change perceptions about clothing trends.

Andre Wright and Jason Sole want people to know they can, and should, stand up for themselves and others when they see injustices.

They're working to address the racial inequity in Iowa by what they call, "Humanizing African Americans."

“We hope to change hearts and minds, we hope to get people to understand that my black skin doesn't make me a criminal,” Sole said.

The event included a presentation on screen printing, showing people they can take up skills that can make a difference. Wright uses art and fashion to spread messages about racial equality.

