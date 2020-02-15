"Humanize My Hoodie" aims to empower youth

On Saturday, a group in Iowa City shed light on racial disparity in Iowa, and dozens filled the seats at Old Brick on the University of Iowa campus to watch the "Humanize My Hoodie" documentary.

A poster at the "Humanize My Hoodie" event in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Andrew Wright, a co-founder of the group, was born and raised in eastern Iowa. He said the state is made up of 10% minorities and hopes people have a chance to understand the culture and empower others.

“When we talk about violence, we are talking about poverty,” Wright said. “We need economic empowerment. By having these events we are empowering the masses and creating space where people can see us do actual work.”

"Humanize My Hoodie" will be coming to Cedar Rapids on February 27, 2020.