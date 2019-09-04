Residents in Hazleton received a letter from the city last week which said there have been a number of complaints about feral cats in town and that a contractor had been hired to remove un-collared cats from city limits.

Humane Society of the United States to work with the city of Hazleton on feral cat issue

“People were instantly freaking out,” Felecia Chasey-Buckman, a Hazleton resident, said.

Chasey-Buckman feeds and takes care of around 6 cats at a time. She said it’s the right thing to do.

“I don’t think they can fend for themselves,” Chasey-Buckman said. “Prior to me feeding them they were skin and bones.”

Mayor Liz Miller said they were contacted by the Humane Society of the United States and are working with them on way to handle the situation. She declined to comment further.

Preston Moore with the Humane Society of the United States said removing the cats from city limits would actually do more harm than good.

“Trapping cats and relocating them creates an opening in the ecosystem,” Moore said. “Removing them and relocating them or potentially euthanizing them creates an opening in the ecosystem which causes them to breed more quickly.”

Moore said the most effective way to reduce the cat population is to Trap, Neuter, and Release the cats. It’s the same program done in Johnson County. Though Chasey-Buckman said the feline friends aren’t an issue, she said it’s better than not having them in town at all.

“I think they want homes,” Chasey-Buckman said. “I don’t think they want to be free."

Moore will be at the Hazleton City Council meeting on September 18 to address the council and guide them in the process.