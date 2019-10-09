Human remains found at Des Moines homeless camp, investigation underway

Police in Des Moines are investigating after human remains were reportedly found at a homeless camp.

(Pixabay)

Police tell KCCI-TV investigators found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area south of SW 16th and MLK Parkway.

The Polk County Medical Examiners Officer has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

Police have not identified the body and said it's likely been a few months since the person died.

“This does not appear to be a natural death. The body was cleverly concealed. It took some effort for us to find it,” police spoke person Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI.

