Huge Arctic surge hits next week

Since about October 28th, we have solidly been in a cold pattern. While days in between systems and fronts have been tolerable in the 40s, the airmass coming early next week will have the potential to break records.

This airmass is coming straight from Siberia and will lead to highs into the 20s for a few days. While that isn’t necessarily uncommon in the winter, it’s tough to do this before the mid-November. As forecast, this would be the earliest pair of 20s for highs since the very cold early November of 1991.