Hubbard boy will be kid captain during Iowa, Wisconsin game on Saturday

Skylar Hardee will be Saturday's Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes take on the Badgers in Wisconsin.

Skylar Hardee, 8, of Hubbard, Iowa, will be the honorary Kid Captain as the Hawkeyes take on the Badgers on Saturday. (University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital)

Hardee, 8, of Hubbard, Iowa, was born prematurely at 32 weeks and diagnosed with VACTERL association, a rare disorder that affects multiple body systems.

During a 16-week ultrasound, doctors told Hardee's parents he had a 1% chance of surviving after finding no amniotic fluid to protect him in his mother’s uterus. After visiting several doctors, his family was referred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

He spent nearly 100 days in neonatal intensive care after his birth. Since then he has had more than 20 surgeries and other procedures.

Now, Skylar looks forward to becoming a police officer and enjoys playing sports.

This marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program. It started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients.