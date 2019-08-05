How to mentally handle traumatic situations like mass shootings

Weekend mass shootings in both Dayton Ohio and El Paso Texas have left at least 31 dead and countless more injured. This comes a week after another mass shooting at the Gliroy Garlic Festival.

Area counselors said it is very common to ask yourself ‘why’ when tragedies like these shootings happen. Lisa Lahr, a licensed Mental Health Counselor with Mercy Family Counselling, said seeing images of people fleeing for their lives or the gunman carrying out their act can be traumatic.

“A lot of it is simply being heard,” she said. “You need to be able to express what you’re thinking or feeling to somebody that’s not going to judge you.”

Lahr said getting those emotions off your chest is the first step to explaining situations to children.

Jenna Ladd, a Mental Health Counselor with Mercy Family Counseling, said you need to let the child lead the conversation. When dealing with a younger child, find out what they do know and try to have a discussion in a few sentences. Also, make sure the discussion is developmentally appropriate. Ladd said what is appropriate for a 15-year-old isn’t going to be appropriate for a 6-year-old.

“As an adult, you have to think of how you made sense of the event,” Ladd said.

