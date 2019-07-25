How to keep your lawn healthy in the hot and dry days of summer

In these hot and dry days of summer, keeping your grass alive can be a challenge. A local Steve's Ace says the trick is to pick a method and stick with it.

Sara Carpenter, President of the Steve's Ace Home and Garden in Dubuque, says you don't actually have to water your grass. She says grass can go dormant for a few weeks and still be healthy.

However, if you want green grass, she says give it about an inch and a half of water each week. She says long, deep waterings are better than sprinkling your lawn frequently.

You shouldn't fertilize your lawn in the hot days of summer, according to Carpenter. She says fertilizer should only be used in the spring and early summer, and then fall to prepare for winter.

She promotes a product called Jonathan Green, which focuses on feeding the soil instead of the plant. "It’s making your soil good and ready to receive the water you do give it and the nutrients you’ll be giving it in the fall to prepare for winter," Carpenter said.

It also matters how you're mowing your lawn. Carpenter says you should put your mower at its highest setting and make sure the blades are sharp.