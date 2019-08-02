How to find out if you are eligible for compensation following Equifax breach

Credit bureau, Equifax, will pay at least $700 million to settle a 2017 data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of consumers.

A little less than half the U.S. population was impacted by the breach. One of those affected is Andrew Yamilkoski, the owner of Heartland Credit Restoration in Hiawatha.

"I will be filing a claim this week," said Yamilkoski.

There is an easy way to check to see if you are eligible to file a claim like Yamilkoski. All you need to do is head over to a special website that has been set up where you enter your last name and the last six digits of your social security number. After submitting your information the site will tell you if you have been impacted.

"I think the procedures they've come up with to follow up the action is probably best suited for the customer," said Yamilkoski.

If you are one of the millions whose personal information was compromised you can seek compensation. Under the settlement agreement, that can mean free credit monitoring for at least four years or up to $125 but depending on your situation, the total cash you receive may actually be substantially higher.

Yamilkoski says even if you get credit monitoring it is important to still keep a close eye on your credit score. He recommends doing a check once a month.

