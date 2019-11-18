How the process begins for selecting a new Iowa Supreme Court justice

The recent death of Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady leaves an open seat on the court and will require Gov. Kim Reynolds to appoint a new judge.

It will be Reynolds' third appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. Justice Susan Christensen replaced Justice Bruce Zager who retired in 2018. She also appointed Justice Christopher McDonald to the court following Justice Daryl Hecht's departure in 2018. He died of cancer in 2019.

The process will begin when the clerk of the court submits a written notification to the secretary of state that Cady has died. Then, the secretary of state will notify the governor.

Within 10 days, Governor Reynolds must call a meeting of the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

The commission, which is composed of 17 people, will accept applications from only those who are allowed to practice law in the state. Nominees must be of an age such that they can serve a full term of office before reaching age 72.

Commission members will meet to interview applicants, deliberate on the candidates, and certify a list of nominees to the governor. Interviews are open to the public.

The commission has 60 days to select three applicants and send their names to Gov. Reynolds who then has 30 days to fill the vacancy. The court will then select a chief justice.

A law Gov. Reynolds signed in 2019 says the court can't pick a chief justice until the vacancies are filled. It also shortens the term of chief justice from 8 years to two with the possibility of being selected again.

Whoever is selected as the new chief justice will serve until Jan. 2021.

Cady, 66, wrote key decisions on gay marriage and abortion access that rankled social conservatives. He died Friday from a heart attack, according to a statement from his family.