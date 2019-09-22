How the popular Iowa blackout plates are made

Iowa's new blackout plates have brought in almost a million dollars to the state in just two and a half months. Workers at the Anamosa state penitentiary are trying to keep up with the high demand.

An example of the new "blackout" plate offered by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Background Photo: U.S. Air Force)

17 inmates spend eight hours a day making license plates. More than half the plates they're making now are the new blackout plates.

The license plate program at the medium and maximum security prison offers inmates a chance to gain life skills. They get paid 56-81 cents an hour for their work.

Jacob Bonert, who works for the Iowa Prison Industries said, "On an average day we do about 5-6 rolls which averages out to about 10-12 thousand license plates each day."

Not all inmates qualify to be a part of the work program. They need to have good behavior and follow the procedures at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.