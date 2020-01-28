How much snow is “normal”?

Everywhere in the Midwest and Northeast gets measurable snow in any given snow season, on average. The snow season runs from July 1st through June 30th, although much of the snow falls from October through April.

Around Iowa, about 30 inches of snow per season is considered a normal value. A bit more is common over northern Iowa, while a little less tends to fall farther south.

The snowiest parts of the Midwest and Northeast are downwind of the Great Lakes. Locations there average more than 150 inches per season!