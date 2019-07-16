50 Years Later: Collins Radio's role in moon landing message

Tuesday marks 50 years since the Apollo 11 crew made history by launching its mission to the moon.

Neil Armstrong would take mankind's first steps onto the moon four days later.

It took 400,000 people to make the moment happen. Since then, five other missions put people on the moon, with the last one being Apollo 17 in 1972.

People around the world heard Neil Armstrong's famous "small step" comment thanks to Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids. He used a Collins Radio to broadcast his moment when stepping onto the moon.

According to Collins Aerospace website, NASA contracted with Collins Radio to provide all communications between astronauts and the Houston Command Center.

