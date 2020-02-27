House leaders set hearing about arousal study at Glenwood center

Iowa House leaders say they have set a date for a hearing to investigate problems that have surfaced at a state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities.

House Speaker Pat Grassley says the House Government Oversight Committee will meet on March 16. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia will discuss the state's response to concerns.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating allegations that the former Glenwood superintendent was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments and had begun questionable hydration therapy on patients.

The department also is looking into a death rate that concerned employees.