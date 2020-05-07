House fire in Fairview, one dead

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Washington Street in Fairview just before 10 a.m. on May 3.

Firefighters said they were told there was a person in the house, but the fire and smoke were too heavy. It was determined that it was not safe to attempt a rescue.

Firefighters from the Anamosa and Martelle Fire Departments say they fought the flames for a couple of hours. When they were able to enter the home, they found the body of an elderly man. Officials have not released his name, but they said the cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but they don't consider the fire to be suspicious. They listed smoking or faulty wiring as possible causes.

The investigation is ongoing.