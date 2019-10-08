House fire in Dubuque sends two to hospital with burn injuries

A fire at a home near Loras College caused serious injuries to two people inside, according to officials.

A home at 586 Loras Boulevard in Dubuque that had a fire in its basement on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

At around 9:01 p.m., the Dubuque Fire Department and other emergency responders received a call about a basement fire at 586 Loras Boulevard.

Two people were inside the home. According to emergency responders, they sustained burns that were potentially life-threatening. They were taken to local hospitals via ambulance.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but the structure still sustained substantial damage. Several units from the Dubuque Fire Department were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.