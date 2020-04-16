House fire in Charles City causes minimal damage

The Charles City Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 200 Kelly Street in Charles City at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes of arrival. No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

Most of the damage from the fire occurred in one room, where there was major fire and smoke damage and minimal water damage. The rest of the home sustained minimal damage.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury during the incident, but refused treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.