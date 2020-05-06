House fire in Charles City causes major damage

A fire in Charles City caused major damage to a home and sent one person to Floyd County Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation.

The Charles City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 700 8th Ave. at about 2:55 p.m. on May 5.

Before firefighters arrived, the homeowners had called a MidAmerican Energy employee out to check for an electrical problem. Officials say the employee found smoke and fire in the basement of the home and advised an evacuation. The employee then called CCFD to report the fire.

Fourteen firefighters, two engines and an aerial responded and found moderate smoke and fire that had spread to the home's main level in the walls. Firefighters say the fire overtook a bedroom above the origin of the fire in the basement.

Investigators say the fire likely started due to an electrical malfunction in an electrical panel in the basement. Firefighters reported major fire damage to the main level bedroom, moderate water damage and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the home.

No firefighter was injured, but officials say one non-occupant was taken by ambulance to Floyd County Medical Center for possible smoke inhalation.