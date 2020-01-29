House bill to end discrimination protection for transgender people in Iowa law dead

Hours after a group of Republican lawmakers proposed a bill to amend the Iowa Civil Rights Act to remove protections against discrimination for transgender people a committee chairman declared the measure dead.

Gender identity was added to the state law in 2007 that already offered protections for race, color, religion and others. Nine Republican House members sponsored the bill introduced Wednesday morning to remove transgender protections.

However, hours later Republican Rep. Steven Holt, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said he will not assign it to a subcommittee, killing it.

He says it would have had many unintended consequences.