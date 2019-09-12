House Judiciary Committee approves impeachment rules

(CNN) - A House committee has taken the first step toward impeaching President Trump.
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a resolution defining the rules of their impeachment investigation. It passed on a party-line vote.
The rules would allow the committee to designate certain hearings as impeachment hearings, empower staff to question witnesses and permit the president's counsel to officially respond to testimony.
The panel is examining whether to recommend articles of impeachment.