Houby Days co-organizer talks giving back

Houby Days is a Czech culture celebration that's been around for more than 40 years in Cedar Rapids. Czech Association President Jennifer Stewart said, to her, it's more than just a festival.

"We get to showcase some of the artwork with the dancers, the music it's a really good way to promote that part of the village," said Stewart.

Stewart put in long hours for months, making sure to coordinate all the festival's vendors and smaller events go by smoothly.

"She doesn't get paid to be president yet she always shows up to help with Houby days and helps organize it," said Czech Museum Programs Manager Kaitlin Schlotfelt. "It's a great asset."

Schlotfelt said Stewart's experience is an asset to make so many moving parts actually work as a unit.

"People who have been here for so long can show up and say 'Well, I know how to do this or let me how to train you how to do this.' It helps," said Schlotfelt.

Stewart said all the effort is worth it in the end because it all goes back to the direct needs for the people.

"It's fun to see people get excited about some of the Czech stuff and enjoy some of our space here in the village," said Stewart. "This event is really a fundraiser for the village. It helps us pay for things like the snowblowing of the parking lots, the mowing of the grass, the beautification of the flower pots and the holiday lights we put up."