Hotel spots running thin with graduation, Big Ten championships in Iowa City

With graduation weekend at the University of Iowa, it is creating some challenges trying to book a hotel room in the area.

On top of graduation, the University of Iowa is hosting the Big Ten Track and Field Championships- meaning a lot of hotels are booked solid, and could force some people to search for miles.

Neal Roth, the general manager at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Iowa City, said they were booked for this weekend last year- once the dates opened up 50 weeks prior to graduation weekend, Roth said it only took ten days for the rooms to fill up.

For those trying to find a place to stay- there is not much left around the area, and what remains is proving expensive.

"Downtown Iowa City is always very vibrant," said Roth, who has been the general manager since the hotel opened up about 18 months ago. "But when we do have graduation combined with the Big Ten track and field championships, it's extra busy."

Think Iowa City has worked hand-in-hand with the hotels to figure out availability and ensuring there is enough space around the area for such a big weekend. Josh Schamberger, the president of Think Iowa City, says it serves as one of the busiest times of the year.

"They're familiar with a big Hawkeye football game weekend," Schamberger said. "Whether it be against Penn State or Ohio State or somebody big like that, and it's tough to get a hotel room."

Roth said for those that have not booked yet, there might be an inkling of hope, depending on if people cancel a reservation or end up needing less space.

"Sometimes there are blocks of rooms set aside for some of those events, where maybe they're not using every single room that they had first thought they might, so sometimes do become available," Roth said.

TV9 reviewed Hotels.com to see what was still available Friday afternoon. A number of places were fully booked, while some rooms were listed as high as $500 for a one night's stay. Compared to June 8-9, one month from Friday's graduation ceremonies, rooms are available for lower than $60.

The Iowa City/Coralville area has seen a significant growth in recent years, including the addition of a number of hotels. Schamberger said even as recently as two years ago, people may have been traveling much further for these same events.

"Two years ago, we would have already been sending them up to Cedar Rapids," Schamberger said. "And in some cases, they would have had to go over to the Quad Cities if they wanted a hotel room."

Schamberger said with new hotels going up, demand is being met at a rate that was unseen in years past, but for those that have not yet booked a room, do not expect it to be cheap.

"Folks that are attending this time are fortunate enough there are still in town, but again, they're going to pay a premium," Schamberger said. "Otherwise they're going to be staying up with our friends 25 miles north."

At last check, almost all of the hotels in the area are fully booked. For a number of them that are not, they are requiring guests to reserve a minimum of a two-night stay.