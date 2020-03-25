Hotel space planned for colorful Des Moines office building

One of Des Moines' taller and more colorful office buildings will house hotel guests by 2022 under a plan being developed by its owner.

Floors one through 13 of the Financial Center would become the hotel with 190 guest rooms and include a food market, coffee shop and an upscale restaurant. Floors 14 through 25 would be upgraded for office tenants and have separate elevator access.

Wells Fargo announced last year that it was leaving 13 floors in the Financial Center, which is known for lights that change with current events. It opened in 1972.