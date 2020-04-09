Hotel in Coralville offering free rooms to doctors & nurses

A hotel in Coralville is giving doctors and nurses a place to stay during this COVID-19 emergency.

The SureStay Plus Hotel off of 1st Avenue is letting them stay there for free. The offer is for any medical staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals, the Iowa City VA or Mercy Iowa City.

With no events going on in the area, the hotel's owner says she has plenty of room to house more people. They're reserving 25 rooms per night for medical professionals.

The hotel owner, Shradha Patel, who is also a nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, says this gesture is the least she could do for her coworkers.

Patel said, "After a full day's shift, you get tired and right now, we want to keep our distance from our family, especially if you're working with the hospital. So, we're offering the free nights because we want to make sure that you're safe and your family is safe."

Medical workers wanting to take advantage of the offer just need to call and they'll make that reservation.

The hotel is also offering up its shuttle service for free, taking workers between the hotel and hospitals. The shuttle runs daily from 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.