Hot, humid weather is here for the rest of the week

The scattered storms have left us, and now the heat is taking over. The sky is partly to mostly sunny this afternoon, sending highs into the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices climb to 100 to 110. Even though we have a southwest breeze, that won't take the edge off. Lows stay warm overnight in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow is going to be the peak of the heat with highs in the upper 90s and afternoon heat indices of 105 to 110. This is dangerously hot weather and it's important to take care of yourself and check on others. Once again, there will be an afternoon breeze, but that won't cool us off.

Saturday is another hot and humid day with many of us in the 90s. A cold front coming in late in the day brings scattered storms with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds. Storms remain possible through Sunday morning.

After that, much nicer weather will be in place throughout next week. We'll have highs in the lower to middle 80s with less mugginess.