Hot, humid weather is here, especially later this week

Hot and humid weather will be the theme of the week, with the peak happening later this week. Today's still going to be toasty with highs around 90. A breeze from the south at 10 to 20 mph, sometimes gusting higher, will at least help take a little of the edge off. We'll probably see a few more clouds in our sky tomorrow which should keep highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

As the bigger heat shoves our way, we have a chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, but not everybody gets those. Highs are still in the lower 90s that day, then spike to the upper 90s Thursday through Saturday and lows will only drop to the upper 70s to around 80, offering no relief at night. Afternoon heat indices of 100 to 110 are likely, which heightens the risk of heat-related illness.