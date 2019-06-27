Hot and humid today with late-day storms possible

As we get up and going this morning, quiet conditions are occurring locally with a severe line of storms moving out of South Dakota toward Minnesota.

While these storms are situated to the northwest of us currently, they should dive to the southeast this afternoon into tonight. By the time they get here, we'll have a 90-degree environment with plenty of energy built up allowing for these to become strong to severe. The highest risk of strong to severe storms will be north of Highway 30 later this afternoon into the evening, though it is very possible these could go even farther south than that into the overnight hours. Any storm will be capable of very strong wind and heavy rainfall. There is a risk of flash flooding over the northern half of Iowa tonight.

Going into Friday, much uncertainty exists with the evolution of that line of storms, but given the environment, it seems like a good idea to at least keep the potential for a few isolated storms going.

This general pattern will keep going through the weekend with highs around 90, high humidity and storms in the vicinity.