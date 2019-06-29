Heat and humidity will be the story over the next few days, with temperatures nearing or exceeding 90 degrees and dewpoints hanging around 70. This will make heat index values near or exceed 100 degrees at times. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit time performing strenuous activities outdoors. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon, and again later on Sunday, especially in the north. Things turn active in terms of storm chances again starting on Tuesday.
Hot and humid, plus an isolated storm or two
By Corey Thompson |
Posted: Sat 6:43 AM, Jun 29, 2019