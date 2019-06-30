Hot and humid once again, with more storms possible

Today carries similar hot and humid conditions as we saw on Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with mid-70s dewpoints creating heat index values between 100-110. A complex of showers and storms will move in from the north in late morning or early afternoon, particularly in the north and eastern parts of the viewing area. Some severe storms are possible, with damaging wind the main threat. More storms are possible overnight. Monday will be hot and humid again, but with less chance for storms. Things become active again starting Tuesday and lingering into the end of the work week.