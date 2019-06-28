Hot and humid

As the atmosphere resets additional shower and storm chance are with us tonight. The activity looks to be scattered but could impact evening plans. Saturday things hear up once again with highs near 90 and dew points well into the 70s. The air mass is unstable and as a result, I cannot rule out an isolated storm to start the weekend. Sunday and Monday look dry and hot with highs near 90. Heat index values will approach 100. Looking ahead to July 4, lower to middle 80s and storms chances remain with us. Have a great night and a safe weekend!