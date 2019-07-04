Hot & muggy tonight for fireworks, showers possible

Happy 4th of July! Hot temperatures continue this afternoon along with those muggy conditions. If you plan to be outside for any holiday activities, make sure you are drinking plenty of water!

Temperatures for fireworks tonight will be in the 80s. Scattered showers and storms still possible through 8pm tonight.

Lows tonight drop into the low 70s.

We continue the summer like pattern through Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s and chances for scattered showers and storms.

Sunday and Monday are looking dry with highs in the low 80s and then more rain returns starting Tuesday.