Hospitals, volunteers teaming up to piece together more masks as CDC recommends masks in all public settings

Area hospitals have stressed the need for face masks in recent weeks, and now the recommendation for face masks stretches beyond just those working inside.

A cloth face mask is displayed outside Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Thousands of these masks will be donated to the hospital for staff, patient, and visitor use to keep and wear both in and out of the hospital. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended everyone wear a face mask when they are in a public setting. Now some hospitals and area groups are teaming up to protect thousands of eastern Iowans.

Many area hospitals and clinics have asked for help to mask many from a potential spread of the novel coronavirus. Until now, the focus was on helping ensure there is enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, for staff members at the hospital.

Margaret Reese, a spokesperson with Mercy Iowa City, said those cloth masks that they have received make a big difference.

"These will help preserve the lifetime of the N95 and surgical masks for clinical staff so they can wear those longer and not have to throw them away as frequently," Reese said.

Reese said they want to reach more people with these potentially life-saving pieces by encouraging others to wear it inside the hospital, and then take them home.

"For those people that we know will benefit from having one we'd like to be able to help in that way," Reese said.

That's where volunteers like Susan Craig are bringing it all together.

"You can't imagine how powerful a bunch of women are," Craig said. "When they get together and they see a problem, and there's something they can do to fix it, they're going to try and fix it."

Craig, along with the Old Capitol Quilters Guild, the Days for Girls chapter, and the Preemie Project will make thousands of masks for area hospitals.

Including Mercy, who posted instructions on their website to help people like Craig make the best mask easily.

The help from those area groups came at the perfect time, with the CDC now recommending that people wear a cloth face mask when they are in a public setting. With the expectation that demand could go even higher, staff with area hospitals like Reese say it will make a big difference if they can provide a mask for those that need one.

"If everyone would wear these, it will dramatically reduce the potential for exposure," Reese said.