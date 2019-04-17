Hospital collecting donations for 'fidget blankets'

Saint Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids is asking for donations to make something called 'Fidget Blankets'. Volunteers make these blankets to provide comfort for some hospital patients.

They're lap-sized blankets that have items like buttons, zipper and Velcro for patients to fidget with. The hospital says they help patients specifically with Alzheimer's, dementia or Autism.

Saint Luke's is asking people to donate things to put on the blankets. You can find a list of requested donations here.