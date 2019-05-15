'Horrible Hundred' puppy mill report implicates eastern Iowa breeder

In a report called the "Horrible Hundred," the Humane Society identifies some of the worst puppy mills in the United States. It bases its list on United States Department of Agriculture inspection reports.

In all, the Humane Society identified 13 Iowa breeders among the worst offenders for treating puppies. Only Missouri had more than Iowa, with 22.

An itchy dog with hair loss that needed immediate medical attention, potentially dangerous pens, and dogs with singed fur from low hanging heaters were just some of the problems inspectors with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship found during a November 2018 visit to a Lloyd and Loren Yoder's breeding facility in Riverside.

The inspection started from an anonymous complaint about conditions there. Records show the state noted they "received a substantial amount of information that indicates less than sanitary conditions and incidences of unhealthy puppies on premises and some being sold."

The Humane Society cites many of those issues in labeling the Yoder facility a "puppy mill." The report goes on to say inspectors returned to the Yoder's facility in January of this year and found all of those problems from November fixed or improved. But someone did complain the dogs were still being kept in deep snow.

Loren Yoder says inspectors visited their facility three times in all. Yoder blamed the inspections on people trying "to make it sound" like they were "really bad." Yoder added that in his view everything at their facility is "fine."